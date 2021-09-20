Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Two contestants to be evicted from FINALE race

Mumbai: The social media abuzz regarding who will lift the coveted trophy of most watched Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has increased the level of excitement among fans. Netizens are carrying out debates and even trending the hashtags to support the deserving winner of Rohit Shetty‘s show on Twitter.

The top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are — Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner

Going by the reports, polls and social media buzz, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh are expected to reach TOP 3 in the finale race. Loyal viewers are thinking that either Arjun Bijlani or Divyanka will will the trophy this season.Vishal might take home the second runner-up title.

Earlier,Television and Film critic Salil Arunkumar Sand also claimed that Vishal, Arjun and Divyanka are the TOP 3 finalists of KKK 11.

Bottom 2 contestants

Among the top 5, netizens feel that Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari are les stronger than Vishal, Divyanka and Arjun. Also, Rahul and Shweta are getting lesser votes among all finalists. So, fans are thinking that they might fall in bottom 2 and might get evicted from the finale race.

However, we will have to wait till the finale episode to see who will win KKK 11 and who will have to exit the race. The grand finale will air on Sunday, September 26.

Who do you think among the above mentioned fearless contenders will take home the heft prize money, precious trophy and a swift car? Tell us in the comments section below.