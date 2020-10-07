Kheti Bachao Yatra: Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor

Noorpur: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab to participate in protests against the recently enacted farm laws, drove a tractor in Noorpur today.

The ‘Tractor Rally’ was organized by the Congress Party as part of ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ against the farm bills from the Moga district.

A highlight of the campaign is Rahul Gandhi himself driving a tractor as part of his party’s effort to reach out to farmers in the villages of Punjab.

Congress has been carrying out multiple rallies and tractor yatra under ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra.’

Punjab CM Caption Amarinder Singh and party’s state Chief Sunil Jakhar also present.

“Our yatra is against the three ‘kaala kanoon’ (laws which bring darkness) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These laws will destroy the existing structure of farming and food security in the country. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected by it. If this structure breaks then in future Punjab will not be able to find a way out,” Gandhi said at a press conference.