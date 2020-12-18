Khloe Kardashian goes on dinner date with Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, Dec 18 : Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian went to Boston for a dinner date with her partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a daughter, True.

The TV star and the basketball athlete went to a restaurant in a luxury hotel to enjoy a meal, reports aceshowbiz.com. According to a report in people.com, the two wore masks during the outing.

They were accompanied by another person and three production crew, and they ate in a private dining room behind the chef’s kitchen.

For the outing, Khloe chose a casual look by wearing a thick knitted hat with a pom-pom on top. Thompson wore a full grey sweatsuit.

The date came just days after the player was seen enjoying a meal with his female estate manager at the same restaurant.

According to tmz.com, she was helping him set up a new place in Boston like what she did previously in California.

Thomson has been staying in the East Coast after signing a deal with Boston Celtics.

Thompson and Khloe were in Boston together, Khloe would not permanently stay there. She and True will remain in Los Angeles according to a source who told tmz.com that the mother-daughter duo would only make “extended visits” to the city if schedules allowed them.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.