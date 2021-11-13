‘Khoya Paaya’ song from ‘Dhamaka’ is music to the ears

Mumbai: The makers of action thriller ‘Dhamaka’ have released an inspirational song titled ‘Khoya Paaya’.

The song showcases lead actor Kartik Aaryan with a sense of self-reflection in monochromatic visuals for the larger part of the song as events from his character flash in front of him.

The actor took to his Instagram to share the song. He wrote, “Khoya Paaya tune kya.. Jeena tha tab jeeya nahi Ab jeene ki vinti kare (sic).”

‘Khoya Paaya’ is composed, produced and arranged by Vishal Khurana. Amit Trivedi and Delraaz Bunshah have lent their voices to the song while the lyrics are written by Puneet Sharma.

While Ram Madhvani has directed the film, Bejoy Nambiar has directed the track with ace cinematographer Ravi Varman capturing the songs in beautiful frames.

The track sums up the film’s message that raises an important question of how far one is willing to go for their dreams. Kartik, who has ventured into the space of action thrillers for the first time, will be seen as a news reporter in the film.

The film directed by Ram Madhvani of ‘Neerja’ fame, is all set to stream on Netflix from November 19.