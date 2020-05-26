Khudai Khidmadgar – COVID Relief Efforts

Dear Friends,

We are heartfelt thankful to your support which helped us to do the relief with so much ease. We initiated the relief work from 25th and decided that we will continue it till 17th March but your support and the strength of our volunteer made us to extend it again and again. Now we have decided to continue with the relief operations till 15th june. Additionally, we are updating each one of you regularly at an interval of 4 days about our relief operations.

However we are not just limiting ourselves to relief operations as our volunteers of different state and district units are performing several other tasks with relief operations such as On the memorandum of khudai khidmatgar Puducherry unit the Director of education passed a notification for all the schools to not to force the parents for depositing the fees of their wards.

– Khudai Khidmatgar Delhi are helping marginalized communities who are unable to register themselves for e-ration coupons. As this scheme is limited for those who doesn’t posses ration cards. – Khudai Khidmatgar Panipat Unit is aiding migrant workers of different states stuck in panipat to get train and bus tickets through government and non government Institutions. – Khudai Khidmatgar Ahmedabad unit is running a mobile ration card registration desk for those who doesn’t possess a ration card so that they can register themselves.

24th March to 20th May Khudai Khidmatgar’s Covid19 Relief Update !

We, at Khudai Khidmatgar would like to thank you all for your wishes and support for our Ration distribution drive in this lock down. By your endless love and support till 20th May, 2020, we have been able to provide 22,830 families with Ration Kits,67,382 cooked meals through our Community kitchens throughout the country, 7280 masks, majority which are handmade and 1000 infants have been provided with milk packets and financial help to a tune of Rs.1,39000/- to different needy throughout the country Thank you everyone for your continuing support in this noble cause.

16th May to 20th May 2020, Khudai Khidmatgar’s Covid19 Relief Update

[Relief Effort No. 1] 20 ration kits were distributed from Sabka Ghar, Delhi

60 Ration Kits were distributed to families in Baharaich, Uttar Pradesh

100 ration kits to families in Mewat, Haryana

33 ration kits for Eid were distributed to families in Jalkoda, Bihar

100 ration kits were distributed to families of Domestic workers in Pondicherry

10 Rashan Kits in Umara ,MP7. 450 ration kits to families in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

4 ration kits to families in Shehdole, Madhy Pradesh

4 ration kits to families in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

121 ration kits to families in Gokaun, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh

30 Ration kits to families in Srinagar, Kashmir

100 ration kits to families in Morigaon and Nagaon, Assam

3 ration kits to families in Sonia Vihar, Delhi

10 ration kits to families in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh

Daily around 1000 people are being fed through food packets in areas like ChangodarMeera Talkies,Suneri Khet,Nagarvel,Vatva,Rakhiyal Gav (Ramji Mandir),Ramlal No Khado,AmbavadiRamol,Jalaram Estate,Akhbar Nagar Chhapra,Gomtipur,Opposite Office,Above Star Hotel, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (4000)

Daily 200 people are being fed in our community kitchen in Kalliyar, Uttarakhand. (800)

Daily 100 people are being fed in our Community kitchen at Muzzafarnagar, UP (400)

Daily 200 people are being fed in our community kitchen under our leader Gurmukh Singh in Ambala, Haryana.

50 pair of clothes were distributed to kids in oiur Justice Sachar Centre and Bi Amma centre

60 ration kits were distributed to families in Chirang, Assam21. 30 ration kits were distributed to families in Barpeta, Assam

80 ration kits to families in Dhuburi, Assam

[Relief Effort No. 23] 60 ration kits to families in Bongaigaon, Assam

For any further update regarding the relief work, please contact the following-Dr. Kush Singh:8375932990Adv. Sadiq Noor:7838638589

