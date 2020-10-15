Kia launches ‘Anniversary Edition’ of Seltos

News Desk 1Published: 16th October 2020 1:59 am IST
New Delhi, Oct 15 : Automobile manufacturer Kia Motors India on Thursday launched the ‘Seltos Anniversary Edition’ with a starting price of Rs 13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India).

According to the company, the edition has been launched to celebrate the SUV’s one-year milestone in the country.

The company said that the Anniversary Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engines – “a versatile Smartstream Petrol 1.5 paired with six-speed manual and IVT transmissions, and an efficient Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT paired with a six-speed manual”.

“The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. Carefully designed to meet all the unmet demands of mid-SUV buyers in India, Kia Seltos became an instant hit and a runaway success,” said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India.

The company also said the special edition Kia Seltos based on HTX trim will only be available for limited stock of 6,000 units.

