Kiara Advani confirms her relationship; here’s what she said

Mumbai: Amongst all the rumoured couples we have in B-town today, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been making the grapevine abuzz and have always been the talk of the town today. Though they did not open up about their relationship, their social media PDAs and dinner dates speak volumes about their love affair.

Now, in an interview with Filmfare Kiara has spilled some beans on her dating life and seemingly hinted that the two are indeed together. The actress was asked about what’s brewing between her and Sidharth. But Kiara refused to reveal the details. Instead, the she opened up about a date she went on earlier this year.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Twitter)

What did Kiara Advani say?

Speaking to Filmfare, Kiara said, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.” The Kabir Singh star also opened up about how she would react if she found her boyfriend cheating. The actor said, “Then I will block him and never look back. No forgetting. I don’t go back. That’s a complete no-no in a relationship.”

Apart from just dinner dates and outings in Mumbai, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra even went on a holiday for Maldives earlier this year. The duo were pictured leaving for the beach destination together at the Mumbai airport.

Here are some of the pictures that Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra shared on Instagram from their Maldives vacay.

Their projects

Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Kiara and Sidharth together on the silver screen in their upcoming action film Shershaah directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan.

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her other films include Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Machine, Good Newwz and Laxmmi, to name a few. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani.