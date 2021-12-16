Kiara buys Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.56 cr; see her luxurious car collection

Mumbai: Kiara Advani is one of the few names in Bollywood who struggled her way up to make her debut without anybody’s help in the industry. She effortlessly has managed to make her place in the hearts of millions. The actress has proved that her acting skills are commendable with just a few films in her kitty.

The actress, who has proved herself as a bankable actress, believes in spending her hard-earned money on expensive items and don’t hold back from splurging on the things she wants in life. Kiara owns a fleet of extravagant and expensive cars.

Kiara Advani brings home Audi A8 L

Kiara bought herself a brand new Audi A8 L luxury sedan on December 15. The official page of the car brand shared photos as Kiara posed with her black beauty which is worth Rs 1.56 crore. Audi India posted on their Instagram page, “Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L.”

Kiara Advani’s car collection

The Kabir Singh actress own a few luxurious wheels which proves the fact that she is also a ‘petrolhead’ just like other stars.

BMW X5

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

BMW 530d.

Her Profession Front

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with Fugly. Along with Bollywood, she has also worked in Tamil movies. 2 important movies of her career that gave her golden ticket to fame are — M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story and Kabir Singh. She was last seen in Shershaah alongside her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

She will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the screens on June 24, 2022.