Kiccha Sudeep starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’ becomes world’s first movie to reveal title logo at Burj Khalifa

Hyderabad: Kiccha Sudeep’s magnum opus Vikrant Rona becomes world’s first film to have its title logo launched at the Burj Khalifa.

Earlier titled as Phantom, the film was amid a lot of buzz ever since the project was announced.

Now in a major announcement, the makers of the film have revealed that the title logo release will happen on January 31 and will be a ‘never seen before event’.

The director of the venture, Anup Bhandari tweeted, “Phantom is now #VikrantRona. World’s first movie to reveal Title Logo+180secs sneak peek on Burj Khalifa Jan 31st.”

The makers decided to change the title to Vikrant Rona as it is said to be the name of Sudeep’s character in the film.

As soon as the news was out, netizens started expressing their excitement and #VikrantRonaonBurjKhalifa started trending on Twitter.

The event will be live-streamed across India on YouTube from 9pm onwards.

Fans have already been waiting eagerly for this film and now this massive update has only made everyone super pumped. Well, we don’t blame them, this is going to be fun.