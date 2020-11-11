Kidnap for ransom victim, dentist dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: A city based dentist Dr. Behjat Hussain who was kidnapped for ransom and rescued by Cyberabad police last month has died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.

According to the family sources, Behjat Hussain suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning upon which he was rushed to the hospital and later he died.

On October 26, a team of 13 inter state kidnappers have kidnapped the dentist for ransom from his clinic at Qismatpur, Bandlaguda Jagir and while the victim was being shifted to Bengaluru, a team Anantapur police intercepted the car and rescued the doctor.

Though police have arrested 12 accused but the kingpin of the kidnapping racket Mustafa is still at large and hiding in Maharashtra.