Kidnapped Delhi jeweller rescued from Meerut, 2 held

New Delhi, Oct 10 : Delhi Police have rescued a jeweller kidnapped and held hostage at a house in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and arrested two persons, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Rs 3 lakh given as ransom money by the family of Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh, was recovered and mastermind Nitin Kansal and his accomplice Pankaj Goel were arrested.

On Wednesday, Mukesh’s wife lodged a complaint at Prasad Nagar police station that her 50-yer-old husband had left for his shop on Tuesday morning after called to the INA Market by some unknown persons. In the afternoon, she said she received a call from her husband’s mobile that Mukesh was in Bulandshahr and asked her to reach Shahdara Metro Station with Rs 1-2 lakh, some jewellery and his chequebook.

She said she was told to hand over these things to one Pankaj. Mukesh’s daughter went to the Metro station and handed over jewellery and chequebook to Pankaj but the next day another demand for Rs 3 to 4 lakh was made. The family then lodged a kidnapping case.

Technical and digital surveillance of the call details of Mukesh’s mobile phone revealed his location at Nandan Nagar, Transport Nagar, Meerut. It was also found that Mukesh was contacted by one of his business associates Nitin Kansal, who resided at the said address in Meerut.

A raid was conducted and the victim rescued from Meerut and Nitin Kansal arrested. Pankaj was nabbed from Delhi.

“During interrogation, Nitin and Mukesh knew each other but after some dispute between them, Nitin Kansal hatched a criminal conspiracy with Pankaj Goel of Shahdara to kidnap him to make up for the loss in his business,” said DCP Central Sanjay Bhatia.

