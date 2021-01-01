KIMS doctors save two lives after performing heart, lung transplants simultaneously

Hyderabad: Two people—a 51-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh and a 59-year-old man from Delhi—received a new lease of life at the Institute of Heart and Lung transplant at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals on Thursday.

Heart for 51yr-old woman from AP & double lung transplant for 59-year-old man Delhi at KIMS Hospitals by @DrAttawar on Dec 24 from brain dead donor from #Hyderabad; challenge to transplant harvested organs in two different recipients within 6-8 hours.

#savinglives #kimshospitals pic.twitter.com/QDYaGTtgJX — KIMS Hospitals (@kimshospitals) January 1, 2021

In a challenging task, a team of KIMS doctors performed transplanting via heart surgery on Rama Devi and a double-lung surgery on Virendra Kumar, simultaneously.

“We had to transplant harvested organs in two different recipients within 6-8 hours. On the bright side, the donor and the recipients were admitted to the same hospital. It helped us cut down the travel time to zero. Seamless coordination between surgical teams helped make both the transplants successful,” said Dr. Sandeep Attawar, program director and chair, Institute of Heart & Lung Transplant.

Lung transplant recipient from Delhi had severe lung fibrosis due to COVID-19 infection and had been on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support for the last 15 days. The heart recipient from AP had severe heart dysfunction post-myocardial infarction. The donor was a brain dead patient from Hyderabad.