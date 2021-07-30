KIMS Hyderabad doctor on international panel to set transplant guidelines

Hyderabad: KIMS Heart & Lung Transplant Institute head, Dr Sandeep Attawar, has became the first-ever Indian heart and lung transplant physician or surgeon to be a part of a committee on the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation which sets transplant guidelines for medical fraternity around the world.

The field of organ transplantation is a highly regulated one while lung transplantation is relatively new. The past few decades have seen clinical data being generated on patients with end stage disease, and every seven years, a new set of patient guidelines, and new indicators for lung transplants are agreed upon. This then becomes the standard protocol which is followed by all lung transplant centres across the world.

Of the 24 pre-eminent lung transplant physicians worldwide on the panel, Attawar is the first Indian ever and the only Asian transplant surgeon.

This high-powered commitee has just released the new set of guidelines for selection of lung transplant candidates. This document will guide the practice of lung transplants worldwide.

“I am deeply humbled by the honour and privilege to be on this august panel. I am thankful to all my team members and KIMS Hospitals for the tremendous support given to make this a reality. I am sure the new guidelines will pave the way for greater clarity and help pulmonologists and lung transplant surgeons across the world especially given the case of Covid affected lung cases. This is a just a start for us and we will rededicate ourselves to the cause of lung transplantation in India,” said Attawar.

“Dr Attawar and team have been working tirelessly through the pandemic to help end stage lung patients get a new lease of life. I am sure, this achievement well spur them to achieve more,” KIMS Hospital MD, Dr Bhaskar Rao, said.