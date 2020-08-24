Kin of dead patient stage protest after they receive wrong body

Udupi: Family members of a patient who died due to COVID-19 staged a protest at a hospital in Kundapura, Udupi after they allegedly received the wrong body.

Ravi, the patient’s brother said, “My brother’s body was given to a family from Kundapura and an unidentified body was given to us.”

A 60-year-old resident of Kundapur was hospitalised due to illness following which he tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital in Udupi.

Later, the family members of the patient received a call from the hospital saying that the patient had passed away and would be cremated.

After receiving the call, the family members of the deceased patient reached the cemetery and demanded to see the face of the body. Initially, the hospital authorities did not allow the kin to view the face, but when they did see it, they got a shock.

Source: ANI