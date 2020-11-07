Kings XI and Titans XI enter Andhra T20 cricket final

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 7 : Kings XI and Titans XI will compete in the final of the Andhra T20 cricket here on Sunday.

In the semi-finals, affected by rains, C Kranti Kumar scored 34 and CH Stephen bagged three wickets for 24 to help Titans XI defeat Chargers XI by seven wickets via Duckworth-Lewis method while in the other match, Kings XI beat Champions XI by five wickets.

Rain interrupted the play in the Titans XI-Chargers XI. The game stopped when Titans were 111 for three wickets in 14.2 overs. After the rain stopped, the umpires reset the target as per the D/Lewis method and Titans were asked to score 117, which meant they were required to score six off 10 balls. Titans scored seven runs off three balls and qualified for the final.

In the other semi-finals, Ricky Bhui’s 51-ball 77 went in vain as Kings XI, riding on MA Praneeth’s 38-ball 67, beat Champions XI by five wickets. Praneeth was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Brief scores:

Chargers XI: 153 all out in 19.2 overs (K Dheerah Laxman 30, Ch Stephen 3/24, Girinath Reddy 2/27) lost to Titans XI: 118/3 in 14.5 overs (C Kranti Kumar 34, D Chaitanya 25, N Kumar 1/27, A Brahmateja 1/18, SS Reddy 1/23) by 7 wkts via D/L method

Champions XI: 184/5 wkts in 20 overs (R Bhui 77, A Hebbart 35, S Ashish 2/24) lost to Kings XI: 188/5 wkts in 18.4 overs (MA Praneeth 67, J Krishna 44, V Venu 2/42, Aswin Hebbart 1/36) by 5 wkts

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.