Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Lt Governor

New Delhi, Feb 16 : Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Tuesday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will hold additional charge of the Union Territory, it said.

“The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made,” it said.

