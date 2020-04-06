Kiran Mazumdar Shaw moots COVID-19 blood bank in Telangana

Hyderabad: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, has suggested to the Telangana government to set up COVID-19 blood bank.

She mooted the idea of a blood bank with antibody-rich plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Telangana’s senior cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao thanked her for the proposal and requested the Health Secretary and Commissioner to explore it further.

“Yesterday good friend Kiran Shaw called me & suggested that we set up a ‘COVID blood bank’ in Telangana; with antibody-rich plasma from patients who had recovered from COVID,” tweeted KTR.

Telangana has so far reported 334 COVID-19 positive cases. According to health officials, 33 of them have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The state has so far reported 11 deaths due to COVID-19.

Source: IANS

