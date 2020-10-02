Kisan Cong workers protest outside Nadda’s Delhi residence

New Delhi, Oct 2 : Hundreds of Kisan Congress workers on Friday protested outside BJP President JP Nadda’s residence here over the alleged misbehaviour of Uttar Pradesh Police with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra en route to Hathras to meet a gang-rape victim’s family.

The protesters led by its Vice President Surender Solanki rallied outside Nadda’s residence and raised slogans against the central and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Speaking to the media, Solanki said: “The way the Uttar Pradesh government came down to dictatorship on Thursday just to prevent Rahulji from meeting the bereaved family exposes the state government.”

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was “roughed up” by Uttar Pradesh Police in a bid to deny him a chance to meet the Hathras family.

He also condemned the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and scores of other party workers, before they were sent back to Delhi.

“Taking them into custody, lathi-charging the Congress workers and even mistreating women activists shows that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wants to eliminate the opposition,” Solanki said.

The Kisan Congress leader also accused the state government of “suppressing the truth” in the Hathras gang-rape case as the victim’s family was not allowed to meet anyone. He pointed out that a video cluipping of the Hathras District Magistrate putting pressure on the family had gone viral on the social media on Thursday.

