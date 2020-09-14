Kishan Reddy demands land for Telangana liberation memorial

Hyderabad: The development comes after Kishan Reddy seeks financial assistance from Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for developing a Telangana freedom memorial.

On the approval for financial assistance from Union Tourism Minister, he wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao seeking land in Hyderabad for construction of a freedom memorial.

“I met the Union Tourism Minister recently and explained the peoples’ struggle to liberate Hyderabad region from the clutches of tyrannical Nizam rule and his private army of Razakars and how they collectively ensured its merger with the Indian Union,” Kishan Reddy wrote in his letter to the Chief Minister. Kishan Reddy writes to CM.

“When India celebrated independence on August 15, 1947, the people of Telangana were still languishing under the Nizam’s rule, hounded by the Razakars. Their spirited and sustained struggle for over 13 months after Indian independence led to Police Action, initiated by Sardar Patel and the liberation of the region,” he added.

Counting on the efforts made by the people of Telangana against the regime of Nizam to attain Independence, Reddy counted on leaders like; PV Narasimha Rao, Marri Chenna Reddy, Swami Ramananda Tirtha, Doddi Komaraiah, Chakali Ilamma, Komaram Bheem, Vademataram Ramachandra Rao, Narayan Rao Pawar which shall be known to everyone through the memorial.