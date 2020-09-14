Kishan Reddy demands land for Telangana liberation memorial

BJP leader Kishan Reddy requests Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to allot land in Hyderabad as Centre is ready to fund the memorial representing Telangana freedom struggle.

By Hussain Saify Updated: 14th September 2020 3:49 pm IST
Kishan Reddy
Kishan Reddy. Photo: IANS

Hyderabad:  The development comes after Kishan Reddy seeks financial assistance from Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for developing a Telangana freedom memorial.

 On the approval for financial assistance from Union Tourism Minister, he wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao seeking land in Hyderabad for construction of a freedom memorial.

“I met the Union Tourism Minister recently and explained the peoples’ struggle to liberate Hyderabad region from the clutches of tyrannical Nizam rule and his private army of Razakars and how they collectively ensured its merger with the Indian Union,” Kishan Reddy wrote in his letter to the Chief Minister. Kishan Reddy writes to CM.

READ:  84 yr old mother deserted by sons after she tests corona positive

“When India celebrated independence on August 15, 1947, the people of Telangana were still languishing under the Nizam’s rule, hounded by the Razakars. Their spirited and sustained struggle for over 13 months after Indian independence led to Police Action, initiated by Sardar Patel and the liberation of the region,” he added.

Counting on the efforts made by the people of Telangana against the regime of Nizam to attain Independence, Reddy counted on leaders like;  PV Narasimha Rao, Marri Chenna Reddy, Swami Ramananda Tirtha, Doddi Komaraiah, Chakali Ilamma, Komaram Bheem, Vademataram Ramachandra Rao, Narayan Rao Pawar which shall be known to everyone through the memorial.

READ:  LRS: Muslim areas have maximum number of unauthorised layouts
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close