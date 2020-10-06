Kishan Reddy inspects construction of double bedroom dignity flat

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government for a delay in providing the ‘double bedroom dignity flats’ to the poor.

Reddy’s response came after he inspected the construction of double bedroom dignity houses in Hyderabad.

Govt. has not delivered promise: Kishan Reddy

Speaking to media here, Reddy said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the 2015 municipal corporation on the promise of providing double bedroom flats to the poor, but the government has not delivered its promise yet.

“The foundation stone of double bedroom dignity houses was laid in 2015. The then municipal corporation elections were won by the TRS government on the promise of providing double bedroom flats to the poor. But now even after five years, the construction of the flats is not over and not even a single house has been sanctioned to the poor,” he said.

MoS compares TRS with YSRCP

He further compared the TRS government in Telangana with the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, stating that “in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh, the government promised about 12 lakh houses, out of which nearly seven lakh houses have been constructed”.

Reddy urged the TRS government to complete the construction of the houses under the double bedroom dignity flats scheme at earliest.

Source: ANI