Kishan Reddy instructs BJP leaders to ensure victory in GHMC, Assembly polls

By Sameer Updated: 31st August 2020 7:44 am IST
Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged BJP office-bearers to work together and ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Party aiming to win Assembly seats

He also said that the party is aiming to win several Assembly seats in the next elections.

“TRS leaders are promoting the central government schemes as their own schemes, the BJP leaders should be active in this regard and inform the people of the facts. Modi government would provide financial assistance for the development of Telangana, which would be widely taken up by the people,” Reddy said at the meeting, which was held through video conferencing, of state office bearers’ on Sunday.

READ:  'Yaum-e-Ashura' observed in Hyderabad with traditional procession

Meeting presided by State BJP president

The meeting was presided by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bandi, speaking at the meeting, said that there is an increase in corruption, anarchy and undemocratic rule in Telangana.

“If there are any discussions or review meetings between the Union Ministries and the Telangana government, the state ministers and officials are making false leaks to media that the central government is praising Telangana’s schemes and programs,” he said.

He also accused Chief MInister K Chandrashekar Rao of “creating hurdles” during Ganesh Chaturthi festival by imposing several restrictions in the name of coronavirus pandemic.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close