Kishan Reddy is helpless union minister, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: State Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao today came down heavily on union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy . He termed the Union Minister as a helpless minister.

Citing that the chief minister of the state KCR has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking flood relief from him on October 15 of this year , he said that the PM didn’t respond on the letter written by the CM. He said that the PM had sanctioned Rs. 669 crore to Karnataka and Rs.500 crore to Gujarat state on the representation of the CMs of the respective states.

He mocked that the BJP had failed in bringing a single penny despite having four MPs. He said that the BJP was an irresponsible political party.

Citing that the state government has a heart of Gold, he said that they would spend Rs.100 crore to help the affected people of the state. He made it clear that there was no need for anybody to stage protest programs for flood relief. He claimed that a BJP

Worker by name Abhishek staged a dharna after receiving compensation from the state government.