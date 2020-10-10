Kishan Reddy reviews works at AIIMS Bibinagar

Hyderabad, Oct 10 : Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar in Telangana.

He held a review meeting with the Director and staff of the hospital along with the District Collector to assess the progress so far in making the facility fully operational for the use of patients from the region.

Later, addressing a press conference, the Minister assured quick completion of the pending works and opening up of all the emergency medical services at the facility.

Reddy also attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meetings held in Hyderabad. Speaking at the party’s meeting at Champapet, he urged the party workers to take various developmental initiatives of the Narendra Modi government to the people.

Reddy also reviewed the party’s preparedness for the upcoming elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

District president Surender Reddy, MLC N. Ramchander Rao, Motkupalli Narasimhulu and other senior leaders were present at the meeting.

Later, the Minister joined BJP Ranga Reddy (Urban) meeting and asked the workers to put in more concerted efforts in view of the upcoming GHMC and MLC elections.

BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna, Member of Parliament G. Mohan Rao, Motkupalli Narsimhulu, BJP Telangana State General Secretary Premender Reddy and other leaders attended the meeting.

Source: IANS

