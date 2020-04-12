Kishan Reddy says COVID 19 is under control

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy today said that coronavirus was under control in the country.

He also said that they were taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus. Commenting on the extension of the lock down, he said that a statement would be issued very soon on the issue. Reddy said that 70 percent corona positive cases were of the people who had visited Markaz.

He said that there was no shortage of ventilators and medicines in the country and added that the country also has food supplied which are enough for the next year.

He also praised the chief ministers of all the States were working hard to contain the coronavirus. He urged the people belonging to red and orange zones to not come out of their houses.

