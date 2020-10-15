Kishan Reddy visits inundated areas; offers Center’s relief

By Ratna Chotrani

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Mr G Kishan Reddy paid a visit to low-lying areas in Hyderabad which have been flooded following heavy rains. He said that the situation of Hyderabad has never been this bad in 40 years.

Visited areas in the vicinity of Red Hills, Mallepalli, & Shaikpet which have been severely affected due to #HyderabadRains today.



The plight of the people is unspeakable and I shall do everything in my ability to work closely with the concerned to ensure speedy relief. pic.twitter.com/yLwbT0Im65 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 15, 2020

Speaking to media Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, that the “situation of Hyderabad has never been this bad in my 40 years’ experience. The whole of Hyderabad city is submerged in water. Most of the ‘Bastis’ of Hyderabad are submerged underwater.” he said

He further said that the people living in these submerged areas are facing a lot of problems with a lack of basic amenities. Hence, we are working on relief activities in these areas alongside the State Government of Telangana. Various relief and rescue forces have been assigned in various areas of Hyderabad, thus helping people in need.

Mr Kishan Reddy said, “As the city is flooded with water, I appeal to people not to come out of their homes unless necessary.”