Kiswa (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) changing ceremony held in Makkah

The annual ritual of changing Kiswa (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) held in the early Thursday morning at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia, where mask-clad pilgrims have gathered to perform the Hajj.

On behalf of King Salman, Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal handed over the new covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa on Wednesday to the senior caretaker of the Kaaba, Saleh bin Zain Al-Abidin Al-Shaibi.

Changes through ages

The holy Kaaba which is dressed in its new Ghilaf on 9th Zilhaj (i.e) the Day of Arafat every year after Fajr prayer have seen regular changes through the ages.

It was covered once in red, once in white, once in green and at present in black brocade.

As per details reported, it has been prepared from—- pure silk fiber, embellished by estimated —kg gold and 100 kg silver-plated thread and motifs illustrating verses from the Holy Quran.

An approximate — million riyals have been spent on the preparation of the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba by dozens of weaving experts at a special factory exclusively devoted to the manufacture of the Kiswa.

Hajj amid COVID-19

Each year, the streets of Makkah usually draws more than two million pilgrims during the annual Hajj 2020.

This year, a tiny fraction of pilgrims from all walks of life from across the globe will participate in the ritual at the holiest site in Islam as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Only about 1,000 will be able to perform it so as to prevent the deadly outbreak during the five-day pilgrimage.

#Hajj1441 | The Guests of Rahman have arrived at his House after a period of 5 months!



Here I am O Allah!

لبيك اللهم لبيك#Hajj #بسلام_آمنين pic.twitter.com/OPa7yxFeB0 — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 29, 2020