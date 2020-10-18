KL Rahul 1st Indian to score over 500 in 3 IPL seasons in a row

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 11:32 pm IST
Dubai, Oct 18 : Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul on Sunday became the first Indian batsman and third overall to have scored more than 500 runs in three consecutive IPL seasons. Rahul scored 77 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.

He ended the match with his tally for the season on an incredible 525 runs in just nine matches at an average of 75. All three of Rahul’s 500-plus seasons have come playing for KXIP, whom he is captaining this season.

Rahul scored 659 in his first season with KXIP in 2018 and followed that up with 593 runs in the 2019 season.

He has scored five half centuries and one century this season with his unbeaten 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of the season being the highest by any Indian in the IPL.

KXIP still have five games left in the league stage this season.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

