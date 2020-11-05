KL Rahul’s special birthday message for ‘mad child’ Athiya Shetty

Mumbai, Nov 5 : Cricketer KL Rahul had a special birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on social media.

Rahul posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen leaning on the cricketer’s shoulder while the two look at the camera and smile.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Happy birthday mad child.”

Athiya replied with a white heart emoji in the comment section.

The actress turned 28 on Thursday. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, too shared a birthday note on social media.

Athiya made her debut in 2015 with “Hero” and was then seen in “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor”. She hasn’t announced her next project yet.

Last month, she walked the virtual ramp at the digital version of the Lakme Fashion Week. She also opened up about work-from-home wardrobe looks, adding that she likes to be in comfortable clothing and without make-up.

