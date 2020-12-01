KLF Bhava Samvad set to complete 100th session

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 : Kalinga Literary Festival’s (KLF) initiative KLF Bhava Samvad will host literary figure Amitav Ghosh on December 3 on the occasion of its 100th session completion.

The KLF had launched the KLF Bhava Samvad to bring poets, writers, thinkers, philosophers, public intellectuals, spiritual masters, researchers and performers to reflect upon the lives and emotions during the Covid-19 lockdown and beyond.

The platform has successfully reached over 20 lakh audiences by now, said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of KLF.

“KLF Bhava Samvad was initiated to keep the literary spirit intact during the lockdown caused by the Covdi-19 pandemic. But the rapid growth of the platform and after receiving immense love from the audience, KLF Bhava Samvad has reached its 100th session with legendary literary figures and artistes taking part from across the globe and will continue to live as a permanent platform,” said Parida.

KLF Bhava Samvad intends to connect various kinds of audiences by touching all issues in and around human lives and emotions such as happiness, sufferings, human solidarity, literary dialogues, spirituality, public policy, feminism, poetry and human consciousness, human emotions in storytelling, children’s literature, and art world in the post Covid-19 world, among others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.