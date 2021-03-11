Know how Bahrain Bank encourages people to take Covid vaccine jab

Bahrain: Al Salam Bank in Bahrain waved the loan fee for Covid-19 vaccinated customers. The bank took this decision to encourage people to take the jab.

Apart from waiving loan fee, the bank is offering other financial products without collecting an administrative fee to vaccinated customers.

The customers who want to avail of this offer will have to show the certificate given by the health department or their registration on the “BeAwar” application.

In late February, Bahrain National Health Regulatory Authority approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Bahrain has also introduced a digital covid-19 passport which includes the user’s name, date of birth, nationality, and information of the vaccine they have received.