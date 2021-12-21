Know how much Khali, Pamela Anderson got paid on Bigg Boss

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is in spotlight ever since the season was announced. Though the show, which began with a bang, failed to get good TRPs, it went on to grab a lot of attention. Thanks to the mix of contestants, their fights and the high-drama that takes place in the house which hook the netizens to the show.. As the Salman Khan-hosted show is gradually moving towards its end, let’s take a quick recap about the two former contestants who were loved by millions across the globe.

Well, wondering who they are? We are speaking about Pamela Anderson and The Great Khali.

Pamela Anderson, Khali Bigg Boss remuneration

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson took part in Bigg Boss 4. The fourth season of Bigg Boss was the first season that was hosted by Salman Khan. However, did you know how much Pamela was paid for her three-day stint in the show? Pamela was paid a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 crore for three days in the show. The fourth season of the show saw celebrities like Ashmit Patel, Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari.

Let us tell you that the very popular The Great Khali was also the part of the same season, BB 4. He is one of the highest paid celebs in Bigg Boss history. Reportedly, he got paid an amount of Rs. 50 Lakh per week.

