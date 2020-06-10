Know how SSC board likely to award grades

Hyderabad: The SSC board will award the grades to students based on the performance in internal assessment tests as the government of TS has cancelled the examination amid coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, out of 100 marks for each subject, 80 marks are meant for main exams and 20 marks for internal tests.

How SSC grades are likely to be calculated

During the academic year, four internal tests each of 20 marks are held. The average of the marks obtained in the four tests decides students’ scores in internal tests.

However, as in the current year, SSC exams have been canceled, teachers speculate that the education department may multiply the marks obtained by students in internal assessment by five to get final marks out of 100.

Later, on the basis of final marks out of 100, grades are likely to be awarded for each subject. The overall grade may be arrived based on the grades secured in each subject.

SSC board received internal marks

The Directorate of Government Examinations has already received marks obtained by the students in internal assessment tests.

This year due to coronavirus pandemic, out of 11 papers for six subjects, exams were held in March for three papers pertaining to two subjects. At that time, the examinations were postponed due to the high court’s orders.

In the month of May, the State Government decided to conduct the examination from June 8 by adding additional examination centers to adhere to physical distancing.

However, High Court gave judgment against conducting exam in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits due to high incidence of COVID-19.

TS Govt. decided to promote students without conducting exams

Later, the state government decided to promote all Class 10 students without conducting exams.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the decision to promote the students to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks.

He took the decision at a high-level meeting attended by the Education Minister and senior officials.

