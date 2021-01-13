Know how to get Covid vaccine in India

New Delhi: India’s nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2021. Priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

After vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27 crore.

Later, the vaccination will be made available for general public.

Registration for Covid vaccine in India

As per the report published by Money Control, in order to get vaccinated, online registration is mandatory that can be done using CoWin app. However, the app has not been made available for the public yet. Once live, it will provide three options for registration including self-registration, individual registration, and bulk upload.

During the registration, people will have to upload government issued photo ID card such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card etc.

Currently, the app is in the pre-production stage. It has the data of the health officials.

Cost of Covid-19 vaccines

Although the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine for the general public has not been finalized, one of the two vaccines, Covishield has been made available for the government at Rs. 200 per dose for the first 1.1 lakh dose.

Meanwhile, the government incurred a cost of Rs. 206 per dose for the first 55 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Recovered persons

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are also advised to take the vaccine as the antibodies that were developed after contracting virus will not last long.

To complete the vaccination, a person has to take two doses of the vaccine with an interval of 28 days.