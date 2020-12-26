Know what Baba Vanga who predicted Indira Gandhi assassination, 9/11 said about 2021

London: A blind Bulgarian clairvoyant Vangelia Gushterova, who had accurately predicted a number of events in the past including assassination of Indira Gandhi and 9/11 attack on the world trade center in New York, had said that the year 2021 will witness a lot of turbulent events.

Vangelia who is commonly known as ‘Baba Vanga’ and ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ had made predictions that in 2021, the world would witness more divisions on the basis of religious beliefs.

Prediction for Putin, Donald Trump

She further predicted that an attempt would be made on the life of Russian President Putin and US President Donald Trump would suffer from a mental disorder.

In the Bulgarian language, ‘Baba’ means maternal or paternal grandmother. Vanga who was born in January 1911 in a village in Bulgaria had lost her vision due to an accident.

She was religious leader, herbal doctor

Baba Vanga who died on August 11, 1996, was a religious leader and a herbal doctor.

It was said that she was having psychic powers and the patients would get cured to her treatment.

For 2021, she had positive predictions too. She had said that the world would find out a cure for cancer and that the use of solar energy would become widespread and cheap.