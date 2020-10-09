Kochi court reserves order on Swapna’s bail plea in gold smuggling case

Kochi: A Principal Sessions court in Kochi here on Friday reserved its order on a bail plea filed by key accused Swapna Suresh in connection with a case related to the Kerala gold smuggling, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court is slated to pronounce its order on the bail plea on October 13.

Notably, an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court here had earlier granted bail to Swapna Suresh in a case registered by the Customs department in the matter. She was granted bail now as the Customs did not file the final report within the prescribed time frame.

But since the NIA has registered a separate case and slapped Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against her, she would remain in jail.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

