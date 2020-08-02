Kodandaram asks Govt to change its attitude towards Dalits

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Professor Kodandaram today asked the state Government to change its attitude towards the Dalits of the state and asked it to stop its acts like forceful displacement of the Dalits from their lands. He made these remarks after visiting the family members of Dalit farmers Narsimhulu, who has committed suicide . He found out the reasons behind the extreme step taken by the farmer.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he was expressing his deep condolences at the tragic incident and added that it was not good for the state government to take back the land allotted to the farmer by threatening him. He said that the state government which promised three acres of land to the Dalits, was taking away their existing lands.

He said that it was shameful that the police had also obstructed the last rites of the victim. He said that the state government had stated that it had given 15,000 acres of land during its last six years rule but added that the government had acquired 2 lakh acres of land during the Same period.