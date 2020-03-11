menu
Kodandaram promises to struggle for unemployed youths

Posted by Sameer Published: March 11, 2020, 12:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: President of Telangana Jana Samithi professor Kodandaram told the TRS Govt has failed to fulfil its election promise to provide jobs to the youths.

Mr Kodandaram told that his party would struggle for providing jobs to the youths. He pointed out that the TS Govt had promised to fill up 1 lac vacant posts but even after the lapse of 6 years, youth are waiting. In 2018, Mr KCR had promised that he would provide Rs.3016 as an unemployment allowance. Even after the lapse of 1 year of the second term of TRS, a scheme about it has not yet been prepared.

Source: Siasat News
