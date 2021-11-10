Kohli thanks outgoing India support staff for their contribution

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the outgoing coaching staff — Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar — for their contributions in making the Indian team a strong outfit.

The trio of head coach Shastri, bowling coach Bharat and fielding coach Sridhar finished their tenure on Monday, with India’s last match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia.

While India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Shastri-Kohli duo along with Bharat and Sridhar made the team a formidable travelling outfit in the Test arena.

They were part of a set-up that won two Tests in Australia while the Indian side is leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England, which is set to be completed next year.

India also won the T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia under their tenure.

“Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history,” Kohli, who has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on twitter.

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝 pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021

“Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,” he added.

Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/UMUQgInHrV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2021

Shastri has been replaced by former India captain Rahul Dravid as India head coach while Rohit Sharma is India’s new T20 captain.

It is also expected that Rohit will take over the ODI captaincy as well during India’s next session.