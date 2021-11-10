Kohli thanks outgoing India support staff for their contribution

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 10th November 2021 6:44 pm IST
Kohli thanks outgoing India support staff for their contribution
Virat Kohli

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the outgoing coaching staff — Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar — for their contributions in making the Indian team a strong outfit.

The trio of head coach Shastri, bowling coach Bharat and fielding coach Sridhar finished their tenure on Monday, with India’s last match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia.

While India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Shastri-Kohli duo along with Bharat and Sridhar made the team a formidable travelling outfit in the Test arena.

MS Education Academy

They were part of a set-up that won two Tests in Australia while the Indian side is leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England, which is set to be completed next year.

India also won the T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia under their tenure.

Also Read
Rohit to lead against NZ in T20Is, Kohli rested; Siraj included

“Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history,” Kohli, who has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on twitter.

“Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,” he added.

Shastri has been replaced by former India captain Rahul Dravid as India head coach while Rohit Sharma is India’s new T20 captain.

It is also expected that Rohit will take over the ODI captaincy as well during India’s next session.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button