Kolkata Police identify offending car in Bypass molestation case

Kolkata, Sep 7 : Kolkata Police on Monday identified the offending vehicle of the accused who allegedly molested a woman in a speeding car near Anandapur on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Saturday night.

Sources said that the person also deleted the WhatsApp chat history with the woman and threw her cellphone after the incident.

The police said the person had befriended the lady with a fake identity for almost a year and they became friends over the phone. As their relationship developed, the lady went to meet him on Saturday and they went out in a car.

The alleged molestation took place in the heart of the city when Nilanjana Chatterjee, a resident of south Kolkata’s Anandapur area, was returning home with her husband Deep Satpathy in their car. She heard a woman sitting beside the driver in a Honda City car behind them screaming for help.

Chatterjee immediately got out of her vehicle and rushed towards the Honda City car. Its driver pushed the woman out of the car and tried to speed away. The car hit Nilanjana who suffered a shin bone fracture. She was admitted to a nearby private hospital where she underwent a surgery on Monday.

The police arrested Amitabha Basu, the driver of the offending vehicle, on Sunday afternoon. The woman who was allegedly molested in the car also registered a complaint with the police.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.