Kolkata Police inspector dies of Covid-19

Abhigyan Mukherjee was a Kolkata Traffic Police inspector posted at the city police headquarters in Lalbazar.

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 24th July 2020 6:23 pm IST
Kolkata Police inspector dies of Covid-19

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police inspector-rank official who was suffering from Covid-19 died on Friday.

Abhigyan Mukherjee was a Kolkata Traffic Police inspector posted at the city police headquarters in Lalbazar.

“I am extremely saddened to hear about the untimely demise of our colleague inspector Abhignan Mukherjee,” Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma tweeted.

Paying respect to the departed Covid warrior, he said: “My heart goes out to the family of this well known, vibrant and hardworking officer.”

Meanwhile, three temporary workers of the district magistrate’s office in Birbhum districts also tested COVID positive on Friday. District magistrate Moumita Godara Basu has also gone into home quarantine following the test reports of the trio, sources said. Her office has been thoroughly sanitised.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close