Kolkata police officer succumbs to coronavirus

Kolkata: An Assistant Commissioner of Police died of Covid-19 infection at a city hospital on Friday, sources said.

Uday Shankar Bandopadhyay, an ACP in Kolkata police’s central division, was admitted to a private hospital in the city a few weeks ago with respiratory problems.

As his condition deteriorated, Bandopadhyay had to undergo a Covid test and was detected positive for the virus. He was immediately shifted to a private Covid hospital here.

“Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding officer ACP (Central-Div) Uday Shankar Bandopadhyay who was under treatment in hospital due to Covid-19,” Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma tweeted.

He said that the Kolkata Police stands by the family of the deceased officer.

Hospital sources said that Bandopadhyay had developed acute respiratory issues and high blood pressure.

So far 18 Kolkata police officers have died due to coronavirus.

Source: IANS