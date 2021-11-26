Kotak offers scholarship to students who lost their parents to COVID-19

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Group (Kotak) has invited applications from school and college students who have lost a primary earning member of their family due to COVID-19, to help them continue with their education from Class 1 to diploma and graduation level courses.

Kotak Mahindra Group (Kotak), under its CSR initiative Kotak Shiksha Nidhi, started applications in September 2021. The last date to apply is March 31, 2022.

Who’s eligibile?

Loss of both parents due to COVID-19

Loss of one of the parents due to COVID-19

Loss of primary earning member of the family (other than parents) due to COVID-19

Applicants must be school- or college-going students aged between age 6 to 22 years i.e., class 1 to diploma or graduation course

Documents needed:

For minor applicant (under 18 years): Minor applicant’s Aadhaar card along with identity proof of the parent/guardian of the minor applicant: Aadhaar card, voter identity card, driving locense, PAN card.

For applicants over 18 years: Aadhaar Card, Voter Identity card, Driving License, PAN card.

Current academic year admission proof such as fee receipt/ bonafide letter/institution ID card/admission letter and mark sheet of previous class grade (optional)

Death certificate of primary earning member(s), parent, parents

Proof of death due to COVID-19 such as hospital receipt, doctor prescription, COVID-19 test report, medical bills for COVID-19 medication, hospital discharge summary, etc.

Reference from two (2) persons who are aware of the family’s crisis (can be a school teacher, doctor, head of school, college, or a government officer, etc.), if required

Bank account details of the applicant, if the beneficiary student (applicant) is above 18 years.

Bank account details of the applicant’s parent or guardian, if the beneficiary student (applicant) is a minor

Passport size photograph of the applicant and the guardian.

Click here to apply now.

For more details visit the official website.