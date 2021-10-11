Kothapet Fruit market to be shifted to Batasingaram logistic park

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Niranjanreddy has stated here that the Fruit market presently located at Gaddiannaram will be shifted to the Logistics Park at Bata Singaram, on the outskirts of the city.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Niranjanreddy, Sabita Indira Reddy MLA Sudheer reddy and others today visited the Logistics park.

Speaking to the media later, Niranjanreddy said that from Dasara, fruit market activities will commence at Bata Singaram. He stated the market shifting decision was taken after considering the needs of the farmers and the traders.

The Minister said that additional roads and parking arrangements would be made at logistics park. Market would be constructed at Koheda on an area of 178 acres. Super speciality Hospital would come up at Gaddiannaram market, he added.