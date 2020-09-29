Koti Women’s College launches certificate courses in forensic and pharmaceutical sciences

Hyderabad: The University College for Women, Koti on Tuesday announced that it is offering two basic certificate courses — Basics of Forensic Sciences and Basics of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Both the courses are of six-month duration.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the courses, university said in its statement.

The eligibility for the course is 10+2 in any stream or an equivalent passed out from ITI/ Polytechnic.

As stated by the press realse the last date of receipt of online application is October 5. The batch will commence October 15, 2020. Further more, the fees for the course is Rs 10,000.

Aliya Begum—Nodal officer (9849170130)

Vijaya Lakshmi—Co-ordinator Forensic Sciences(7893547611)

J. Annapurna—Pharmaceutical Science (9666629764)

Or can login to the //www.oucwkoti.ac.in