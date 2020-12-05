Kovind congratulates Pokhriyal for getting ‘Watan Shikhar Samman’

New Delhi, Dec 5 : President Ram Nath Kovind has extended his greetings to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ for getting this year’s ‘Watan Shikhar Samman’.

“President Kovind has congratulated the Education Minister on his contribution to the literary world and getting the ‘Watan Lifetime Achievement Award’,” a statement said.

In his letter, the President conveyed his best wishes to Pokhriyal for efforts to increase public awareness through education and work of the disabled towards the nation’s uplift and global appreciation for India’s National Education Policy 2020.

The Watan International Awards are given to poets, writers, and artists for exemplary work in their respective fields by the Watan-UK organisation of London.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.