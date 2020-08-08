Kozhikode plane crash: Bollywood offers prayers, condolences

Mumbai, Aug 8 : Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock and grief over the Kozhikode plane crash incident.

On Friday night, an Air India Vande Bharat flight skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode, claiming 18 lives including the pilot, Captain DV Sathe, and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar. Several others have been injured.

Reacting to the incident, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport, plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers.”

Akshay Kumar wrote: “Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared: “Deeply saddened reading about the heartbreaking plane crash at Kozhikode. My thoughts and prayers for all the victims and their families.”

“My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers,” posted Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt expressed”: “This is such an unimaginable tragedy. to all the families, friends and loved ones who have been so terribly impacted by the Air India crash you have my deepest condolences.”

Ajay Devgn posted: “Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

Vicky Kaushal shared: “Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Kozhikode accident. Praying for all affected by the tragic crash.”

Abhishek Bachchan posted: “Prayers for all involved in the Air India crash.”

“#Kozikhode #AirIndiaCrash. How tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured,” Shabana Azmi shared.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “Deepest condolences to the families and the victims of the Kozhikode plane accident. This is very sad and heartbreaking. We are praying for the speedy recovery of the survivors.”

“Prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased in the Air India tragedy. Praying for the recovery of the injured,” posted Varun Dhawan.

Shilpa Shetty tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the devastating news about the plane crash in Kozhikode. I pray for the speedy recovery of all who are injured, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. #AirIndiaCrash #KozhikodeAirCrash”

Kiara Advani wrote: “Heartbreaking tragedy. my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for the injured to recover soon.

Sidharth Malhotra expressed: “Saddened to hear about all those who lost their lives in the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers and condolences with their families and loved ones. Hoping the insured recover soon.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur posted: “Heart goes out to families who’s loved ones were finally managing to return back to India. Terrible tragedy for them. Prayers and condolences. #AirIndiaCrash”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic #AirIndiaCrash in #Kozhikode. May God give strength to the bereaved families of the innocent lives lost in this terrible accident.”

Sunny Deol wrote in Hindi: “Captain #DeepakSathe ji, I saluted you, you sacrificed your life to save 172 lives..Hats off to your supreme sacrifice. The world needs more heroes like you. #AirIndiaCrash #CalicutAirCash.”

Condolences and prayers from B-Towners continue pouring in on social media all through Saturday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.