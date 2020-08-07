Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot among 10 dead (3rd Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th August 2020 10:35 pm IST
Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot among 10 dead (3rd Ld)

New Delhi/Kozhikode, Aug 7 : an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode and plunged into the deep valley below. At least 10 people have reportedly died in the accident, including the pilot of the flight, D.V. Sathe.

The incident occurred at 7.41 p.m. on Friday, when the flight from Dubai to Kozhikode skidded off the runway after landing at the ‘table-top’ airport.

The aircraft with 190 persons onboard, including six crew members, battled heavy rains while landing.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India Express AXB1344, a B737 aircraft, with 191 people onboard, landed on Runway 10 amid visibility of 2,000 metres in heavy rain, but continued running till the end of runway, fell down in the valley and broke into two pieces.

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, rescue operations are going on and the injured have been moved to the hospital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close