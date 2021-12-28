Krafton bans over 58k BGMI accounts for cheating

New Delhi: In a bid to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India, South Korean game developer Krafton announced that it has permanently banned 58,611 accounts between December 20 to December 26.

The company on its website mentioned the entire list of banned accounts, who, it said, “have tried to ruin the game”.

“Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programmes in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” Krafton said in a statement.

In November, Krafton had said that it cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making Battlegrounds Mobile India a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep Battlegrounds Mobile India fair and fun.

The company had removed over 25 lakh accounts in just over a month in November to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Its cheat detection and banning mechanism allowed the system to follow cheaters in real time and ban users who used unlawful methods.

The company had also mentioned that its “Permabans” replaced all interim bans with permanent bans, leaving no possibility for a second chance.