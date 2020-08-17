Krishna district collector inspects flood affected areas

By Neha Updated: 17th August 2020 7:52 pm IST

Krishna: Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and local MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu on Monday inspected areas where floodwater of Munneru stream is overflowing near Lingala village in Vatsavai mandal of the district.

District SP Ravindranath Babu accompanied officials during the visit.

Munneru stream started overflowing over the bridge near Lingala village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday mainly due to heavy rains in the catchment areas. The transport between Wyra and Jaggaiahpet towns was also affected.

Police and district administration are on alert.

Source: ANI
