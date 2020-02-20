Krishnaiah urges Kishan Reddy to hold caste-based Census

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Fourteen organisations of Backward classes lead by R Krishnaiah, President of All India called on Mr. Kishen Reddy, minister of state for home affairs and represented that census should be conducted on a caste basis.

Mr. Krishnaiah pointed out that there is no column to indicate caste in the Performa released by the census.

He desired Mr. Reddy to take steps to implement schemes for the social and educational development of Backward classes.

He mentioned that the details of Backward Classes are not available with the Govt. It is therefore essential to gather these details through the census.

Mr. Reddy assured that a meeting would be arranged with the Home Minister, Amit Shah in which these representatives will be invited.